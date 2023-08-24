Today is Thursday August 24, 2023
Students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on school bus

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2023 at 4:08 am
SEGUIN (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus. Police Chief Jason Brady said the bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside it as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio. Brady said the bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student. The district superintendent said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. The boy will remain off campus while the investigation continues. The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools.



