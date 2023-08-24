Today is Thursday August 24, 2023
Deadly heat wave strains Texas power grid

August 24, 2023
AUSTIN (AP) — Temperatures are soaring in the central U.S., leading to deaths and damage. A National Weather Service official says more dangerous heat is expected this week. The harsh heat wave has led to deaths, broken records, damaged Texas roads and water lines, and evacuated a nursing home. Some cities are bracing for triple digit temperatures through August. Louisiana officials say there have been 25 heat-related deaths this summer. In Nebraska, a 1-year-old left in a hot van died. The weather service official says the brunt of the enduring heat has hit states from Florida to New Mexico.



