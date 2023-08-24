Today is Thursday August 24, 2023
Trial to begin in Texas in lawsuit over Biden migrant policy

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2023 at 4:04 am
HOUSTON (AP) — A key portion of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy that grants parole to thousands of people from Central America and the Caribbean is set to be debated in a Texas federal courtroom. Under the humanitarian parole program, up to 30,000 people are being allowed each month into the U.S. from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Texas and 20 other Republican-leaning states have sued to stop the program. A two-day trial on the lawsuit begins Thursday and will be presided over by a Trump-appointed judge in Victoria, Texas, with no ruling expected immediately. The judge had previously ruled against the Biden administration on who to prioritize for deportation.



