Cowboys’ Sam Williams arrested on substance, weapon charges

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 11:38 pm
ByTODD ARCHER

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Frisco Police.

The Cowboys arrived back in Texas early Sunday morning after a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams, who was arrested later that day, participated in Tuesday’s practice.

Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Williams is subject to a fine or suspension for the incident. The Cowboys are aware of the arrest but have declined comment.

According to police, the controlled substance charge is for another substance — not for possession of marijuana — and is a state jail felony. The unlawful carrying of a weapon is a Class A misdemeanor.

Last December, Williams was involved in an accident not far from the team’s practice facility in which his car was totaled. A month later, he was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving and, according to Plano Police, was driving close to 100 mph in a 55 mph zone and weaving through traffic before the accident.

Williams and the driver of the other car in the accident were not seriously injured, although he did miss a game while in the concussion protocol.



