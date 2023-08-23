Today is Wednesday August 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Trial for Idaho college killings suspect Bryan Kohberger delayed indefinitely

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 6:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Guy Cali/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The capital murder trial for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four Idaho college students last fall, will be delayed indefinitely.

Kohberger's trial had been set to begin Oct. 2 -- less than six weeks away -- but will now be postponed after he waived his right to a speedy trial Wednesday afternoon in court. The judge accepted his waiver.

Kohberger defense attorney Anne Taylor said more time was needed to effectively present their case than would be possible by Oct. 2.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC