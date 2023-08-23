Today is Wednesday August 23, 2023
Man arrested for illegally smuggling individuals

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 3:15 pm
Man arrested for illegally smuggling individualsHARRISON COUNTY – A man was arrested after authorities said he was illegally smuggling individuals across the country. More than 100 kilos of liquid meth seized in Cherokee County. According to our news partners at KETK, on Wednesday morning, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for several traffic violations. When the deputy approached, he reportedly saw seven people in the vehicle. After further investigation, authorities said it was discovered that the driver, Christopher Vasquez, was “illegally smuggling individuals across country.” Vasquez was arrested for six charges of smuggling of persons, monetary gain charges, no driver’s license, following too closely, obstructed view, no insurance and obstructed license plate. The other occupants of the vehicle were arrested for not wearing a seatbelt.



