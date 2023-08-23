Today is Wednesday August 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Disney+ announces four-part Keanu Reeves docuseries ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 12:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Good Morning America

Recently, Keanu Reeves has been spotted taking in various Formula 1 races trackside, and now it's clear what he has been up to.

The gearhead John Wick star will host Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, a four-part docuseries for Disney+, The Hollywood Reporter says.

According to the streaming service, the project, "tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened: An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship with a team that cost just £1."

The show will debut on Disney+ later this year.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC