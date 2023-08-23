‘Active shooting situation’ unfolding in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 11:33 am

(PITTSBURGH) -- Police are at the scene of an ongoing "active shooting situation" in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers are working to evacuate people from houses in the area, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. People inside are urged to shelter in place and call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

