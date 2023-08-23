Today is Wednesday August 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Active shooting situation’ unfolding in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 11:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


mbbirdy/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) -- Police are at the scene of an ongoing "active shooting situation" in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers are working to evacuate people from houses in the area, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. People inside are urged to shelter in place and call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC