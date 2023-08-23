Troup man arrested following Tuesday shooting

Troup man arrested following Tuesday shootingPosted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 8:20 am
CHEROKEE COUNTY — A Troup man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting Tuesday. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on CR 4625, where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter, Dylan Bright, 26, was still at the scene and was detained. The victim was flown to a Tyler hospital and is said to be stable. Deputies determined that Bright shot the victim twice. He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. Additional details were not available.