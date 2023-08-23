Smith County Animal Control to hold Clear the Shelters event Saturday

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 8:08 am

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter will host a Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, August 26. Clear the Shelters is an annual nationwide pet adoption campaign. To celebrate, Smith County Animal Control is offering free dog adoptions for the entire month of August, in exchange for a donation of white washcloths, white towels or blankets. Adoptions will also come with a voucher for a rabies vaccination and spay/neuter. Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Coordinator Amber Greene said they are planning a family fun day at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 26, which will include food trucks, Kona Ice and dozens of vendors. The shelter is located at 322 E. Ferguson Street in downtown Tyler. For more information, call 903-266-4303 or click here. To view the dogs currently available at the shelter, click here.

