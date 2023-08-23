UT Tyler one of the fastest-growing universities in the Nation

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 8:08 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler is among the fastest-growing public doctoral universities in the nation, according to the latest Chronicle of Higher Education Almanac. UT Tyler is ranked No. 7 in the 2023 publication and one of only five Texas universities to make this year’s top 15. This is the third consecutive year UT Tyler has made the list. “UT Tyler is excited to continue growing to meet the educational needs of our community, and we thank the UT System Board of Regents and our supporters for their support in helping us grow,” said UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP.

The publication features data on several categories such as student enrollment, degree offerings, finances, characteristics and diversity, financial aid and outcomes. During the past three years, UT Tyler has made significant achievements in expanding academics and medical education. The new School of Medicine welcomed its first class of 40 students in July. The university’s School of Nursing and College of Arts and Sciences will also expand to increase lab and classroom spaces. To support its growth, UT Tyler has established new financial aid programs to make college more affordable, including the Patriot Promise Scholarship. UT Tyler has seven doctoral programs, including the most recent addition, the Doctor of Medicine. Other new graduate-level programs at UT Tyler include the Master of Science in cybersecurity and data analytics and the Master of Science in engineering leadership. New certificate programs include organizational development and leadership, supply chain management, compliance and diversity and business legal studies.

The university plans an enrollment growth of 15,000 students by 2028. With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs to nearly 10,000 students. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.

Go Back