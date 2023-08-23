Kidnapping suspect arrested in Tyler

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 4:18 am

TYLER — A man accused of kidnapping a woman has been arrested in Tyler. Ngosi Williams, 40, was found inside a residence on Fannin Ave. Tuesday afternoon. The victim, Amy Teutsh, 24, was found inside the residence and was taken to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 Tuesday morning, Smith County deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping on County Road 1185. Teutsh was reportedly abducted from the residence by her boyfriend, Williams, who allegedly put her in the trunk of a dark colored sedan. Witnesses said Williams got into the car with three other men and headed towards Tyler. A kidnapping warrant was issued for Williams by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson. Williams was booked into the Smith County Jail. He’s been charged with aggravated kidnapping and theft of property with bonds totaling $800,000.

