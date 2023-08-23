Today is Wednesday August 23, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US tightens some offshore oil rig safety rules

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2023 at 4:02 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration has tightened offshore oil drilling safety regulations, including rules regarding the use of “blowout preventer” devices on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs. Planned changes announced last fall were finalized Tuesday — more than 13 years after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster that killed 11 workers and spewed an estimated 130 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. Tougher well control rules were adopted by the Obama administration in 2016. The Trump administration relaxed them in 2019.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC