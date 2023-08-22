Today is Tuesday August 22, 2023
A rebellion is sparked in intergalactic teaser to Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon’

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2023 at 3:13 pm
Netflix/Clay Enos

On Tuesday, August 22, Netflix dropped an extended teaser trailer to Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, which will roll out in two parts on the streaming service.

Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins can be heard narrating the sneak peek. The legendary actor lends his unmistakable voice to Jimmy, an ancient robot played by Snyder's Sucker Punch star Jena Malone in the saga.

"I was given memories of a world I will never see. Loyalty to a king I cannot serve, and love for a child I could not save," Hopkins says, as an enemy starfleet invades a peaceful agrarian planet.

Kingsman star Sofia Boutella plays Kora, a mysterious resident of the moon whose history in combat is glimpsed in the trailer. "I am a child of war," she says. "I was taught that love is a sign of weakness."

However, when armies of a tyrannical ruling force threatens the peaceful colony, she takes up arms once again, earning her nickname, The Scargiver.

"Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge" against the regime, Netflix teases.

"As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and...a new army of heroes is formed," its description continues.

Rebel Moon also stars Charlie Hunnam from Sons of Anarchy, Deadpool's Ed Skrein and Djimon Hounsou from Gladiator and Guardians of the Galaxy.

“The time has come," Hounsou's General Titus is seen rallying his rebels at the teaser's close. "Protect each other, and show them no mercy!"

Rebel Moon: Part 1: A Child of Fire debuts December 22, while Part 2: The Scargiver premieres April 19, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



