Sienna Miller pregnant with second child

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2023 at 1:21 pm
MEGA/GC Images

Sienna Miller is expanding her family!

In photos obtained by People, the 41-year-old actress enjoyed a vacation in Ibiza, where she was captured in a bikini that gracefully showcased her baby bump. The Ibiza holiday follows Miller's time in St. Tropez alongside her 26-year-old boyfriend, Oli Green.

Despite multiple sightings and the beachside reveal, Miller's representative has not yet provided a response to PEOPLE's inquiry.

This will be the second child for Miller, who is already a mom to 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with Tom Sturridge.

Miller and Green, who also boasts a career as a model and actor, ignited speculation about their romantic involvement back in February 2022 when they were seen attending a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



