Two children rescued after dangling 1,000 feet in the air

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2023 at 11:22 am

(LONDON) -- An urgent rescue operation is underway to save two adults and six children who were left dangling 900 feet above the ground in a chairlift when a cable broke in a mountainous region in Pakistan, authorities say.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said that they were working with the Pakistan Army and that a helicopter has been dispatched to the site of the rescue operation in Battagram, approximately 120 miles north of the country’s capital city of Islamabad.

Officials confirmed that two of the children have been rescued so far as of Tuesday evening local time.

The condition of the remaining four children and two adults inside the chairlift is currently unknown.

The helicopter has has been flying over the cable car and it appears someone was lowered down from the helicopter to reach the stranded passengers.

The broken down cable car is reportedly used daily and takes students to school in the remote region of Pakistan.

The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar -- who has only been in office for eight days -- issued a statement on social media regarding the situation unfolding in the north of the country.

"The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift," he said. "I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

