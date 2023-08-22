Today is Tuesday August 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Wood County search called off after wanted man sets fire, flees

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2023 at 7:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Wood County search called off after wanted man sets fire, fleesWOOD COUNTY — One suspect remains at large following an hours-long manhunt in Wood County Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the search was called off as of 11 p.m. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said the unknown suspect had set a wooded area on fire before feeling from law enforcement. The suspect is believed to have been picked up by a vehicle and no longer in the area. The fire was quickly put out by Hawkins Fire. Heightened law enforcement had been in the area of County Road 3600 searching for two wanted men. One of the men, wanted on a parole violation and listed as a violent subject, was arrested around 7:30 Monday night.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC