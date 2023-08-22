Today is Tuesday August 22, 2023
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2023 at 3:57 am
DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at American Airlines have approved a new contract that will raise their pay more than 40% over four years. Their union, the Allied Pilots Association, said Monday that the vote was 73% in favor of ratifying the contract. The union puts the value of the deal at $9.6 billion. The union’s president says the contract is a big first step to restore wages and benefits that were lost over the last 20 years. The union had leverage to win big raises because of a pilot shortage that is occurring while travel booms coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.



