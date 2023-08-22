Today is Tuesday August 22, 2023
Judge to consider whether Texas can keep oversize buoy barrier

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2023 at 3:56 am
AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge is set to consider whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. A court hearing is planned Tuesday and comes days after Texas repositioned the oversize buoys closer to U.S. soil. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says the barrier was moved as a precaution because of allegations the buoys had drifted to Mexico’s side of the river. Both the Biden administration and Mexico want the barrier removed. The Justice Department has accused Texas of unlawfully putting the buoys on the international boundary. It’s not clear when U.S. District Judge David Ezra might issue a ruling.



