Astros 9-4 win over the Red Sox

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2023 at 1:07 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick homered twice and had four RBIs to lead the Houston Astros to a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. The Astros bounced back after a three-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners this weekend. Houston opened its four-game series with the victory over Boston, which was coming off a sweep of the Yankees. Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer off Cristian Javier in the first to put the Red Sox up early. But Houston quickly jumped on James Paxton to erase the deficit. Yordan Alvarez drove in a run in the bottom of the first and the Astros scored three in the second to go on top 4-3. McCormick connected off Paxton on a three-run shot in the fourth to push the lead to 7-3. He added a solo shot off Chris Murphy with one out in the eighth.

