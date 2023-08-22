Today is Tuesday August 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Astros 9-4 win over the Red Sox

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2023 at 1:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick homered twice and had four RBIs to lead the Houston Astros to a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. The Astros bounced back after a three-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners this weekend. Houston opened its four-game series with the victory over Boston, which was coming off a sweep of the Yankees. Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer off Cristian Javier in the first to put the Red Sox up early. But Houston quickly jumped on James Paxton to erase the deficit. Yordan Alvarez drove in a run in the bottom of the first and the Astros scored three in the second to go on top 4-3. McCormick connected off Paxton on a three-run shot in the fourth to push the lead to 7-3. He added a solo shot off Chris Murphy with one out in the eighth.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC