David Harbour says Taylor Swift sent his stepdaughter a personal note during her concert

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2023 at 12:31 pm
ABC

Stranger Things and Gran Tourismo star David Harbour is married to singer Lily Allen, which makes him stepdad to her two kids. Thanks to his star power, he managed to give his stepdaughter an unforgettable experience at a Taylor Swift Eras Tour show.

Appearing on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Harbour, who plays Sheriff Jim Hopper on the hit Netflix show, revealed that he had to "call in a lot of favors" in order to secure a ticket to Taylor's Minneapolis show. He then attempted to get a meet and greet with the superstar.

"I did say...'If there an opportunity to say hello...,'" Harbour said, adding, "They said, 'She's leaving on a plane right after this concert.' We sat there for about 30 minutes...and then a woman came out with a letter and it was addressed to me and my stepdaughter and it was a handwritten letter -- I've never seen my stepdaughter speechless."

"She did say in the letter at one point, 'I'll give you a wave from the stage'" — and she did, Harbor revealed, adding, "She's a force of nature. I didn't really have any idea."

"Seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours, that’s like 45 songs!" he raved. "She barely leaves the stage! I don’t know when she pees! It’s ridiculous!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



