Today is Monday August 21, 2023
Channing Tatum, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne and more party at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2023 at 8:30 am
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

Actress Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff have tied the knot in an intimate, yet star-studded ceremony on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

The 28-year-old Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star and the 39-year-old recording artist exchanged vows on Saturday, August 19, more than a year since their engagement was revealed.

Photos obtained by People show the newlyweds holding hands and later gracing a post-wedding celebration. Qualley opted for a simple white halter dress paired with matching Mary Jane flats, while Antonoff looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie.

In addition to family, the nuptials were attended by a number of celebrity friends from the entertainment industry including Taylor SwiftChanning TatumZoë KravitzCara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



