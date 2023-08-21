Today is Monday August 21, 2023
Mineola Country Club ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2023 at 8:31 am
MINEOLA — The Mineola Country Club is “a total loss,” according to the Fire Marshal, after a fire broke out early Monday morning. Officials said the call came in around 12:30 a.m., and crews arrived at the scene on State Loop 564 just before 1 a.m. and it took about three to four hours to put out. According to our news partner KETK, the golf course and swimming pool weren’t touched by the flames, but officials said everything else was affected by the fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.



