Today is Monday August 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man dies after Lake Palestine boat crash

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2023 at 4:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man dies after Lake Palestine boat crashLAKE PALESTINE — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a man died on Sunday after being ejected from a boat which hit a pillar under the State Highway 155 bridge on Lake Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, the man crashed just north of the Henderson County line, officials said. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens arrived at the scene and later found the man’s body underwater. The Parks and Wildlife Department is handling the investigation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC