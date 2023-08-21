Man dies after Lake Palestine boat crash

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2023 at 4:04 am

LAKE PALESTINE — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a man died on Sunday after being ejected from a boat which hit a pillar under the State Highway 155 bridge on Lake Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, the man crashed just north of the Henderson County line, officials said. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens arrived at the scene and later found the man’s body underwater. The Parks and Wildlife Department is handling the investigation.

