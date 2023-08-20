Today is Sunday August 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


One injured after possible accidental shooting

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2023 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


One injured after possible accidental shootingTYLER – According to our news partner KETK Tyler police are reporting that one person was injured after a shooting happened in the 2700 block of Donnybrook Avenue around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday. According to Tyler PD, the shooting was reported by the person who was shot. Officers suspect that the shooting may have been an accident, a Tyler PD spokesperson said. The injured person was alert and awake and was transported to a local hospital to be treated, according to authorities.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC