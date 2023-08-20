One injured after possible accidental shooting

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2023 at 4:18 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK Tyler police are reporting that one person was injured after a shooting happened in the 2700 block of Donnybrook Avenue around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday. According to Tyler PD, the shooting was reported by the person who was shot. Officers suspect that the shooting may have been an accident, a Tyler PD spokesperson said. The injured person was alert and awake and was transported to a local hospital to be treated, according to authorities.

Go Back