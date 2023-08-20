Today is Sunday August 20, 2023
NWS issues Red Flag Warning for East Texas Monday

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2023 at 4:14 pm
NWS Shreveport issues Red Flag Warning for northeast Texas, northern Louisiana on MondayTYLER – The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for northeast Texas, northern Louisiana on Monday, Aug. 21. This means extreme fire conditions will be present in the area because of strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation, according to NWS. The warning will be in effect for the following counties and parishes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday: Smith County, TX, Gregg County, TX, Harrison County, TX, Cherokee County, TX, Rusk County, TX, Panola County, TX, Nacogdoches County, TX, Shelby County, TX, Angelina County, TX , San Augustine County, TX, Sabine County, TX. According to our news partner KETK the warning extends to all areas near and south of the I-20 corridor of northeast Texas and northern Louisiana. Winds of 10 to 15 mph, a relative humidity of 20% to 25% and temperatures of 103 to 107 degrees mean that “Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible,” according to NWS.

Complete list on our news partner KETK’s website: https://www.ketk.com/news/local-news/nws-shreveport-issues-red-flag-warning-for-northeast-texas-northern-louisiana-on-monday/



