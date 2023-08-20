Sweltering temperatures bring misery to central US, setting records

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2023 at 4:06 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering temperatures are lingering in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. Record highs have been recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors Sunday, and to check on neighbors to ensure air-conditioning is available. Stifling heat in Texas overwhelmed new students taking part in orientation at Prairie View A&M University, northwest of Houston. University officials said they were reviewing operations after 38 students were hospitalized Friday night. During the orientation, students began suffering from dehydration and other heat-related symptoms.

