Police identify man who died in S Broadway crash

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2023 at 3:28 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department has announced the name of the driver who died in a crash on South Broadway Avenue near Loop 49 on Friday. According to our news partner KETK the driver was Austin Durrett, 36 of Jacksonville He was driving north on South Broadway Avenue when officials said he attempted to pass traffic on the southbound shoulder and hit another vehicle. According to Tyler PD, the black Toyota Durrett was driving rolled several times. Officials said Durrett was dead at the scene and that his family has been notified. The other vehicles driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

