Illegal crossings on the border rose in July, still down from last year

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2023 at 12:53 am
U.S. border authorities stopped migrants entering the country illegally more than 33% more often in July than in June, suggesting lower numbers that followed the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions may have bottomed out. Biden administration officials insist their carrot-and-stick approach of expanding legal routes while imposing more punitive measures on those who enter illegally is working. They note that illegal crossings still fell 27% from July 2002 and were well below the days before the pandemic-era asylum rules ended on May 11.



