Workers’ water breaks; A closer look at House Bill 2127

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2023 at 12:53 am
Opponents of a sweeping Texas bill blocking local governments from enforcing their laws say it would deprive workers of water breaks during a historic heat wave, among other dangers. Experts and advocates say workers would die, with high temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit and staying there for much of the past two months. Bill backers say it does no such thing, and its purpose is to streamline regulations across the state. At least one political analyst says the issue is less about worker protections and more about a battle for state control between progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans.



