NFL free agent Robert Quinn arrested on hit-and-run, assault charges

NFL free agent Robert Quinn was arrested Friday on hit-and-run and assault charges after police say he rammed a pickup truck into four vehicles and smacked a woman across the face before fleeing a residential neighborhood.

Summerville, South Carolina, police took Quinn, 33, into custody and booked him into the Dorchester County jail. Quinn, currently a free agent, has played for multiple NFL teams including the Rams, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles. He has 102 career sacks.

Quinn is charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery, one count of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, four counts of hit-and-run property damage and one count of striking fixtures adjacent to a highway.

Police responded after 7 p.m. on Tuesday to a neighborhood for reports of multiple hit-and-run collisions, according to an incident report. At the scene, officers observed five vehicles had been struck and one gate was damaged.

One of the vehicle’s owners told an officer she was assaulted by the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit.

The suspect fled and was later identified through video footage and a review of records with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Quinn, who played at North Carolina, was a first-round draft pick in 2011 by the then-St. Louis Rams.

