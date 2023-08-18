Trinity County fire ‘could have been foul play’

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2023 at 4:09 pm

TRINITY COUNTY – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace released a statement saying that the cause of the Ghost Branch fire has been ruled as an “Undetermined but cannot rule out Incendiary” case.

“With all natural and normal causes ruled out, we feel that there could have been foul play involved. We are asking anyone with any information to please call either TCSO at 936-642-1424 or to call in anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward call Trinity County Crime Stoppers at 936-639-8477,” said Wallace.

The fire started on Monday and burned up to 300 acres in Trinity County before it was extinguished.

