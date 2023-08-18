Today is Friday August 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Trinity County fire ‘could have been foul play’

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2023 at 4:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Trinity County fire ‘could have been foul play’TRINITY COUNTY – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace released a statement saying that the cause of the Ghost Branch fire has been ruled as an “Undetermined but cannot rule out Incendiary” case.

“With all natural and normal causes ruled out, we feel that there could have been foul play involved. We are asking anyone with any information to please call either TCSO at 936-642-1424 or to call in anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward call Trinity County Crime Stoppers at 936-639-8477,” said Wallace.

The fire started on Monday and burned up to 300 acres in Trinity County before it was extinguished.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC