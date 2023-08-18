Today is Friday August 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2023 at 12:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix 
The Upshaws: Take in all the family drama in the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws, which returns with season 4.

The Monkey King: If you want something fun for the whole family, check out this new animated film about a monkey and his magical fighting stick.

Depp v Heard: Limited Series: This limited series explores the renowned defamation trial that garnered global fascination as the inaugural Trial by TikTok, raising inquiries about the essence of truth and its significance in contemporary culture.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Terry's disappearance prompts his wife, children, and Blobby to embark on a cosmic search, transforming the hunter into the hunted.

Hulu
Solar Opposites: Korvo has a new voice actor on the animated show, which is back for season 4 over on Hulu.

Peacock
Killing It: Scared of snakes? Face your fears and watch one man try to achieve the American dream. 

Prime Video
Shelter: Watch mystery writer Harlan Coben’s novel come to life in this brand new series.

Amazon Feevee
Puppy LoveLucy Hale stars in this rom-com about dogs who bring their owners together.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC