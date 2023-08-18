Trump cancels press conference intended to dispute Georgia election interference charges

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump's press conference previously scheduled for Monday regarding Georgia's 2020 election results -- in which he was expected to provide more unproven claims about voter fraud -- is now canceled.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Thursday that the press conference was canceled because his lawyers would prefer putting his allegations "in formal Legal Filings."

His campaign subsequently confirmed that the event has been called off.

Trump had scheduled the press conference after he and 18 others were charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president has said that his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

In his Truth Social post Thursday, he wrote, "Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment."

"Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!" he wrote.

