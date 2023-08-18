Tyler man found guilty following fatal 2021 wreck

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2023 at 8:48 am

TYLER — A Tyler man was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in a crash that killed 20-year-old Tamyra Campbell in September 2021. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Hardy Jr., 28, was convicted for hitting a parked car at the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive, causing a crash that killed his passenger. Initial investigation into the crash revealed that Hardy was driving a black Dodge Charger with Campbell as his passenger. He was indicted in February 2022. According to the 475th District Court, the punishment phase will begin Friday morning.

