Eagles’ Haason Reddick to have thumb surgery

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2023 at 5:54 am

ByTIM MCMANUS

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick will have surgery on his injured thumb, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The injury occurred during Monday’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. Although Reddick is expected to miss practice time, the Eagles are confident he will be ready for the regular-season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, according to a league source.

The news of Reddick’s surgery was first reported by NFL Network.

Reddick, 28, finished second in the NFL with 16 sacks last season and added 3.5 more during Philadelphia’s postseason run. He has registered double-digit sacks in each of the past three seasons.

The outside linebacker position is a bit thin right now for Philadelphia, as Patrick Johnson has been sidelined recently with an ankle injury. Nolan Smith, a first-round pick out of Georgia, has been getting reps with the first team this summer as a result.

“I really watch him in film, and now I’ve got an up-close look and I’m watching his reps every day, just trying to make sure my reps match his reps,” Smith said of Reddick.

Reddick, who was limited earlier in training camp with a groin injury, has outperformed the three-year, $45 million deal he signed last offseason. His average annual salary of $15 million is currently tied for 19th among edge rushers, according to Spotrac.

“Y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on,” Reddick said when asked if he is underpaid. “I’m worried about being the best version of myself, and then everything will sort itself out, truly.”

Go Back