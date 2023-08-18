Today is Friday August 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sarkisian and Texas to ’embrace the hate’ in their last season in Big 12

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2023 at 5:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ last go-around in the Big 12 could be dubbed the Longhorns’ “Embrace the Hate” tour. That’s what coach Steve Sarkisian suggested of a season where Texas is expected to finally contend once again for an elusive league championship before leaving for the Southeastern Conference in 2024. Every road trip from Waco to Ames, Iowa should bring some extra spice for Texas from the home crowd. Texas returns 10 starters on offense and key transfers on both sides of the ball. Quinn Ewers starts at quarterback and linebacker Jaylan Ford anchors the defense. Texas hosts Rice on Sept. 2.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC