Dolphins LT Terron Armstead injured, hopes for Week 1 return

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2023 at 5:46 am

ByMARCEL LOUIS-JACQUES

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead tweeted he is aiming to be ready for the team’s regular-season opener after leaving Thursday’s practice with an injury.

Armstead injured his right leg on the first play of team drills during a joint practice with the Houston Texans; medical trainers eventually took him to the locker room on a cart. The four-time Pro Bowler posted a video of himself walking after practice and was seen leaving the training grounds with crutches.

A source close to the situation told ESPN that Armstead’s injury didn’t appear serious, although further testing and evaluation are needed before a timetable is determined.

Armstead offered an update Thursday night.

The Dolphins signed Armstead to a five-year, $75 million contract last offseason that included $43.7 million guaranteed. He immediately slotted in as the team’s starting left tackle, but injured his toe against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and dealt with the injury for the remainder of the season.

His toe injury kept him out of four games but didn’t prevent him from being named to his fourth Pro Bowl. Armstead was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp after offseason knee surgery, but returned to the practice field one week later.

The Dolphins open the 2023 season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.

