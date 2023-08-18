Today is Friday August 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2023 at 4:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week. The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. The Dallas-based airline said the aircraft experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review. The airline said a different plane took the passengers on to Cancun.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC