Second suspect arrested in shooting that left deputy critically wounded

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2023 at 4:13 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested following the shooting of a Harris County deputy sheriff. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says in a social media post that 34-year-old Terran Green was taken into custody without incident. Gonzalez previously said 37-year-old James Green was in custody following the shooting of the deputy, whose name has not been released. Gonzalez says the 29-year-old deputy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot twice in the upper torso moments after making a traffic stop alone Wednesday night in the northern outskirts of Houston.



