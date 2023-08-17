U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran announces re-election bid

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2023 at 9:13 pm

TYLER – Congressman Nathaniel Moran officially announced the kickoff of his re-election campaign Thursday morning on The Square in downtown Tyler. Moran assumed the seat Jan. 3 that was previously held by longtime Rep. Louis Gohmert. In an interview with KTBB, he was asked what was on the legislative docket for the balance of his term. He said, “Border security, election integrity, energy independence, broadband bills, a lot of bills that impact East Texas. And, we want to see not only are they filed, but they pass the house, pass the senate and are signed into law.”



Moran with the new election cycle in 2024 and the presence of new voters, was asked, what do they need to know about him? Congressman Moran replied, “That I grew up here in East Texas. That I maintain the same values that I did in a little mobile home trailer in Southern Smith County growing up in the country. Those values are based on the constitution, they’re based on the precepts of holy scripture. And they’re based in the presence of East Texas. That culture of East Texas. That hard working independent thinking, that tough minded individual from East Texas. Thats what we want to get to Washington, D.C. That’s who I am.”

The congressman has directly sponsored 12 bills so far, including one that aims to improve weather radar reach in East Texas, the Strong Communities Act, which amends a 1968 act to allow certain grant funds to go to local law enforcement recruit training, and the Visa Overstays Penalties Act, which would amend an existing act to expand penalties for illegal entry and presence.

Voting day for Congressman Nathaniel Moran will be on Nov. 4, 2024.

