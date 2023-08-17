Rep. Moran announces for reelection

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2023 at 4:58 pm

TYLER – Congressman Nathaniel Moran is travelling through the Piney Woods to announce his reelection campaign to the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 according to our news partners at KETK.

Moran will be up for reelection on Nov. 4, 2024. He got into office on Jan. 3 of this year, occupying a seat previously held by longtime Rep. Louis Gohmert.

“It has been an incredible honor to represent East Texas in Congress,” Moran said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue working on behalf of families from San Augustine to Texarkana.”

He serves on three committees in Congress: Judiciary, Foreign Affairs and Education and Workforce.

He has directly sponsored 12 bills so far, including the Rural Weather Monitoring Systems Act, which aims to improve weather radar reach in East Texas, the Strong Communities Act, which amends a 1968 act to allow certain grant funds to go to local law enforcement recruit training, and the Visa Overstays Penalties Act, which would amend an existing act to expand penalties for illegal entry and presence.

He has also co-sponsored almost 100 bills, including the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2023, which aims to streamline national regulatory reviews to speed up the deployment of communications facilities, the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2023, which would put a moratorium on federal funding to the organization and the Natural Gas Tax Repeal Act.

“I am excited to continue work in DC on behalf of East Texans,” Moran said. “In just eight months, we have already started tackling the issues most important to East Texans. More importantly, I am working to keep my promise to East Texans to address border security, broadband accessibility, election integrity and more. Whether it involves a regional, national, or international matter, East Texans should lead the way to finding solutions. I’m humbled to have this opportunity to work on their behalf to do so.”

On his reelection campaign, Moran will stop in nine East Texas communities. Moran said it was important to visit those communities “to continue the great conversations we’ve had over the past two years.”

