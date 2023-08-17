ERCOT asks Texans to reduce electricity use

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2023 at 3:42 pm

TYLER – ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use due to extreme temperatures. The Voluntary Conservation Notice is in effect Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to ERCOT, The Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions. Last week, ERCOT extended a “weather watch” through Friday because of “high temperatures, high electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.”

ERCOT is requesting “all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.”

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on Aug. 10.

In addition to the extreme heat and record demand, ERCOT said that solar generation declines into the evening hours, before completely going offline at sunset. Also, lower wind generation is forecasted for the afternoon during peak demand time.

Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage. For further assistance, you can call the Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline at 1-888-782-8477

Go Back