Man arrested for felony child sex crimes

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2023 at 3:36 pm

HOPKINS COUNTY – A man has been arrested for several felony child sex related charges after an investigation by Hopkins and Franklin County officials.

On Tuesday, according to our news partners at KETK, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of children at risk of “serious harm, adult actor(s) actively involved in child exploitation including online activities.” An investigation was opened immediately and with the information received, authorities said they were able to determine a possible location of the suspect in Franklin County.

Hopkins County investigators went to the location and officials said they were able to identify the suspect outside the residence. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Billy Joe Truss and authorities said Truss was detained without any further risk to the victims or the community.

“Within hours of receiving this information HCSO was able interpret the reported data, track various leads to an address, obtain help and support from Franklin County and the Franklin County Water District Police and safely detain the suspect and rescue child victim(s) of various severe crimes,” the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant which led to the seizure of all electronics at the location.

Truss was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual performance by a child and promotion of child pornography, pending arraignment at the Franklin County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities said more charges are possible.

Go Back