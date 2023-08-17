Dangerous ground.

Toward advancing this commentary I’d like to stipulate to two things.

First, when you back out the over-the-top tweets and the name calling and the rest of the things that a lot of people don’t like about Donald Trump, you’re left with the fact that he had a very good presidency. On the economy, energy policy, foreign policy, the border and more, Trump’s presidency was a success.

And second, for all his success, Donald Trump is no saint. Many (but to be clear, nowhere close to all) of the problems that Trump now faces he brought upon himself. Those self-inflicted wounds hurt more than Trump. They serve to make victims of everyone who ever supported him and who continue to support his agenda.

So…with those two stipulations set forth, we’re left to consider the four indictments comprising 91 alleged felonies that Trump now faces. These prosecutions of Donald Trump are glaringly corrupt. According to polling data, most Americans believe that if Trump were a Democrat under the same set of facts, he would never have been indicted. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, appearing on Hannity on the Fox News Channel Tuesday night, summed it up well.

It is Barack Obama who corrupts the Justice Department. It is Hillary Clinton who routinely breaks the law and gets away with it. And now we have Joe Biden who’s learned. He’s learned from Obama that it doesn’t matter what you do, if you’re a liberal Democrat you will not be prosecuted. He learned from Hillary that a person in high public office can get millions and millions of dollars. And they learned from watching Donald Trump that a true outsider, willing to take on the entire system, could destroy their entire machine. So, what you’re seeing across the country, is a desperate, last-ditch effort by a corrupt machine, to destroy their most dangerous opponent in a way which breaks the Constitution, destroys the rule of law and establishes a moment of bitterness which I think will last for a generation or more. This is going to be a horrendous period and we just need to understand, the people who want to control America and dictate to the rest of us will break any law, lie about any topic and manipulate the system any way they can. And that includes a lot of the elite news media.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/newt-gingrich-hannity-08-15-23.mp3

It is possible that Donald Trump did something that prosecutors will successfully gin up into a process crime conviction (see the reference to self-inflicted wounds above).

It is possible.

But it is beyond intellectually honest dispute that Hillary Clinton broke the law in a very serious way. And there is ample (and growing) probable cause to believe the Joe Biden did, too.

Until such time as the asymmetric treatment of Trump as compared to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden is addressed, there is zero chance that prosecutors will have the country behind them in criminally prosecuting a former president.

Which means that we’re on extremely dangerous ground.

Buckle up. Because we’re embarking on what is certain to be a difficult and very bitter period in American history.

