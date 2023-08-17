Airlines making a bold bet on strong demand for travel

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2023 at 9:28 am

FORT WORTH (AP) — Airlines are betting that the travel recovery remains red-hot. They are announcing new destinations and additional flights, especially for international travel. American Airlines is the latest. American said Thursday that it will start flying to three new destinations in Europe next summer — Copenhagen, Naples and Nice, France. American’s announcement comes a day after Delta Air Lines said it will expand service to China this fall. The news from two of the biggest U.S. carriers underscores the airline industry’s confidence that planes will remain packed.

