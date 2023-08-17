Authorities issue Blue Alert for two men after deputy shot

HARRIS COUNTY (FOX) – Police in Texas issued a Blue Alert for two men after a deputy was critically wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday evening, authorities said. The 29-year-old deputy from Harris County was shot around 7:40 p.m., suffering at least two bullet wounds to his upper torso, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters outside a hospital late Wednesday. “This deputy was out doing his job, serving the residents of Harris County, keeping us safe,” the sheriff said. “It’s unacceptable that this would happen to any law enforcement officer, here or anywhere, and we’re not going to tolerate it.” Gonzalez said the deputy was in surgery and listed as being in critical but stable condition. The deputy has served with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for one year and three months. Officials issued a Blue Alert for two persons of interest who are wanted in connection with the shooting. Terran Green, 34, is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet, four inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

James Green, 37, is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds.

Authorities did not immediately say whether the two men were related. On Thursday morning, police said that investigators located a Ford Escape SUV the men were believed to have been driving, though the two men were not found.

