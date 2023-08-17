Hilary may become first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Hilary is heading toward Southern California where it is forecast to bring flash flooding, gusty winds and high surf.

The greater Southwest area could also see flash flooding from this very rare event.

Hilary is gaining strength in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to become a major Category 4 hurricane by Friday afternoon as it tracks along Baja California.

As Hilary approaches California it's expected to weaken to a tropical storm, but is still forecast to bring a significant punch to Southern California and the Southwest.

If Hilary does make landfall in California, it would be the first tropical storm to do so since 1939. The ocean water off the Mexican coast, where Hilary is currently churning, is much warmer than normal.

