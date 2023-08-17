Today is Thursday August 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“I’m finally startin’ to feel like myself”: “Thankful” Jamie Foxx updates fans following “dark journey” of health scare

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2023 at 8:15 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


In an Instagram post Wednesday evening, August 16, Jamie Foxx updated fans about his recovery from the still-undisclosed health scare that left him hospitalized in April.

Captioning a photo of himself wearing tinted aviator glasses and a crocheted bucket hat and holding a pair of red Crocs, the Oscar-winner began, "You’re lookin at a man who is thankful."

Foxs noted that he's "finally startin to feel like myself," saying of the health complication that sidelined him, "It’s been an unexpected dark journey … but I can see the light…"

The They Cloned Tyrone star added, "I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers … I have a lot of people to thank." He continued, "u just don’t know how much it meant … I will be thanking all of you personally … and if you didn’t know … GOD IS GOOD … all day every day."

Jamie closed with the hashtags #swipeleft, #imbackandimbetter, and #nobaddays.

The first message of support in the comments came from none other than Jeremy Renner, who bounced back from a near-fatal snowplow accident in January. "Bless you my friend !!!," Renner wrote, adding a pair of heart emojis.

Foxx's update was liked more than 373,000 times, with supportive comments from fans and stars including Tamar Braxton, Garcelle Beauvais, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC