UT Tyler School of Medicine launches Early Assurance Program

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2023 at 7:55 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine, in collaboration with eight local colleges and universities, gathered for the Early Assurance Program Signing Day on August 16. “This is a significant milestone for UT Tyler School of Medicine and our partnering colleges,” said President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP. “The Pathways program reflects our commitment to recruiting local talent and promoting excellence in medical education. Through this program, we are creating a pathway for East Texas students to pursue a career in medicine.”

The early assurance program, known as “Pathways to Medicine,” will prepare 40 students each year from local colleges and universities for a successful career in the medical field by providing clinical exposure and developing necessary study skills for medical school. Up to 15 will be admitted into the School of Medicine.

The eight partnering institutions include:

• East Texas Baptist University

• Jarvis Christian University

• LeTourneau University

• Stephen F. Austin State University

• Texas College

• Texas A&M University – Texarkana

• The University of Texas at Tyler

• Wiley College

“We believe that mentorship is a powerful catalyst for success,” said Dr. Brigham C. Willis, founding dean of UT Tyler School of Medicine. “Through Pathways, students are guided by seasoned professionals who ignite their passion, show them the ropes and inspire a new generation of dedicated, patient-centered doctors.”

The Pathways program encompasses a 1–2-year curriculum for junior and senior years. Program activities include professional development, speakers and panel discussions, standardized test prep, including MCAT, volunteering and physician shadowing. Participants undergo the same rigorous admissions process and interviews as other prospective students, and their selection is based on a holistic evaluation of their qualifications.

“With a strong emphasis on community engagement and preventive care, the Early Assurance program will encourage and support greater numbers of students interested in medicine,” said Dr. Gisele Armond Abron, associate dean of admissions. “This initiative is not only shaping the future of health care but also ensuring that our region welcomes more dedicated and competent physicians.”

